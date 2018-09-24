Keppel reviewing stake in telco M1 Ltd

SINGAPORE: Conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Monday (Sep 24) that along with media group Singapore Press Holdings it was considering a transaction related to its holdings in communication provider M1 Ltd.

Keppel also said in an announcement that it was considering a transaction regarding its stake in Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation.

M1's largest shareholders, which also include Malaysia's Axiata Group, had considered but eventually called off a strategic review of their holdings in the telecommunication provider last year, saying parties interested in buying those stakes did not meet certain criteria.

Singapore Press Holdings said in a separate statement that it had been approached by Keppel over its indirect stake in M1.