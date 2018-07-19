Keppel's Q2 profit jumps 44% on property, infrastructure divisions

SINGAPORE: Keppel Corp posted a 44 per cent rise in its second-quarter profit, citing stronger earnings from its property and infrastructure divisions that offset losses in its other segments, including offshore and marine.

Keppel, whose businesses range from rig-building to property development, posted a net profit of S$246 million for the quarter ended June, versus S$171 million a year ago.

Total revenue for the quarter was S$1.52 billion, slightly lower than the S$1.55 billion posted a year ago.