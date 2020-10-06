Kering sells 5.9per cent stake in Puma for US$772 mmillion

French luxury group Kering said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of a 5.9per cent stake in Puma for approximately 656 million euros (US$772 million).

PARIS: French luxury group Kering said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of a 5.9per cent stake in Puma for approximately 656 million euros (US$772 million).

The company, which had announced its plan the sell the stake on Tuesday, said the transaction corresponded to a selling price of 74.50 euros per share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sale reduces Kering's in the German sportswear company to 9.8per cent.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely)