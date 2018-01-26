Keystone XL pipeline route change is not major issue: TransCanada CEO

TransCanada Corp CEO Russ Girling said on Thursday that he does not see a route change for the proposed Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska as a major issue, and that the Canadian company was advancing the project by acquiring land.

Analyzing the November approval by Nebraska Public Service Commission was an important factor in TransCanada's deliberations on a final investment decision on whether to build the US$8 billion pipeline from Hardisty, Alberta to Steele City, Nebraska, Girling said at a CIBC investor conference in Whistler, British Columbia.

The company now believes the ruling, which opponents are appealing, is "solid," Girling said. TransCanada still has not made a final investment decision.

The Nebraska commission approved the pipeline, but not TransCanada's preferred path. The new, approved route will add US$100 million to US$200 million in cost, Girling said. He did not specify the currency and a spokesman could not be immediately reached.

Girling added that TransCanada was advancing the project by acquiring more land.

