Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Drugmaker Merck & Co reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year, helped by a more than 150 percent rise in sales of cancer drug Keytruda.

REUTERS: Drugmaker Merck & Co reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a more than 150 percent rise in sales of cancer drug Keytruda.

Merck is increasingly reliant on the blockbuster medicine, which is positioned to become the leading player in a new generation of oncology treatments and rival Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo.

Both drugs harness the body's immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells, but last month's survival data from trials of the treatments gave Keytruda an edge over Opdivo, according to industry experts.

Keytruda raked in sales of US$1.46 billion in the quarter, ahead of US$1.40 billion estimated by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the drug accounted for nearly 15 percent of Merck's total sales, helped by its expanded approval to treat various forms of cancer.

Sales of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo surged 34 percent to US$1.51 billion in the latest quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Merck raised its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings to between US$4.16 and US$4.28 per share from between US$4.08 and US$4.23 per share estimated previously.

Net income fell 52.5 percent to US$736 million, or 27 cents per share, hurt by a US$1.4 billion charge related to a collaboration with Eisai Co Ltd, the company said.(Merck Keytruda sales: https://reut.rs/2jicYcr)

Excluding items, Merck earned US$1.05 per share, ahead of analysts' estimates of US$1 per share . Revenue rose 6.4 percent to US$10.04 billion, but missed estimates of US$10.11 billion.

Merck's shares rose 1.1 percent to US$59.50 before the bell.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)