KFC to test Beyond Meat's chicken nuggets at Atlanta restaurant

Business

KFC to test Beyond Meat's chicken nuggets at Atlanta restaurant

Yum Brands Inc said on Monday it will be testing Beyond Meat Inc's plant-based chicken nuggets at an Atlanta KFC restaurant.

A guest wears a hat during the Beyond Meat IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York
FILE PHOTO: A guest wears a hat during the Beyond Meat IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

REUTERS: Yum Brands Inc said on Monday it will be testing Beyond Meat Inc's plant-based chicken nuggets at an Atlanta KFC restaurant.

The quick-service restaurant is the latest to cater to diners seeking vegan alternatives, a growing market as more fast-food chains tweak their menus.

Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout, Yum said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark