KFC to test Beyond Meat's chicken nuggets at Atlanta restaurant
Yum Brands Inc said on Monday it will be testing Beyond Meat Inc's plant-based chicken nuggets at an Atlanta KFC restaurant.
The quick-service restaurant is the latest to cater to diners seeking vegan alternatives, a growing market as more fast-food chains tweak their menus.
Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout, Yum said.
