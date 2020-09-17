Kia Motors halts work at factories near Seoul as eight workers contract virus: union official

Kia Motors has suspended production at all of its factories near Seoul from late on Wednesday as eight of its workers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a union official said.

The factory produces Kia's Carnival SUV and its Rio small car, among other models.

Kia Motors did not have an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

