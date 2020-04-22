Kimberly-Clark's tissue sales surge 13per cent, suspends annual forecast

Kimberly-Clark Corp on Wednesday suspended its forecast for the year and said sales of tissue rose 13per cent in the first quarter as consumers stocked up in preparation for the coronavirus pandemic.

"A combination of increased consumer demand for our products and strong execution by our teams is reflected in our first quarter results," Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu said in a statement.

Net sales for the three-months ended March 31 rose about 8per cent to US$5.01 billion. Analysts were expecting sales of US$4.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

