Kinder Morgan faces proposed class action lawsuit on pipeline

Kinder Morgan is facing a proposed class action lawsuit, claiming that a division of the pipeline operator has emitted chemicals and toxic gas that caused damage to property and killed animals.

A Texas-based resident filed a petition and requested class certification against the company and its Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company unit, and petitioned other landowners.

According to the petition filed on Dec. 17 at a Harris County court, plaintiffs claim that the pipeline, which transports natural gas from Louisiana to the northeast section of the United States, has released at least 565,000 cubic feet of toxic gases and other chemicals.

The plaintiffs are seeking monetary compensation of at least US$5 million, according to the petition filed by Potts Law Firm LLP and the law offices of Patrick Zummo.

Kinder Morgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

