Kinder Morgan quarterly profit falls on lower natgas volume

NEW YORK: US pipeline operator Kinder Morgan reported a 10 per cent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday (Oct 21) as a steep drop in natural gas prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic hurt production and transportation of fuel.

Pipeline companies have been forced to offer steep discounts to customers for moving crude, gas and refined products on their pipelines as the oil and gas industry grapples with weak energy demand and production shut ins due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kinder Morgan, which transports nearly 40 per cent of the natural gas consumed in the United States, said earnings fell 1 per cent for its gas pipelines and 20 per cent for its product pipelines. Natural gas transport volumes were down 2 per cent.

Net profit available to the company fell to US$455 million, or 20 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sep 30 from US$506 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan earned 21 cents per share, in line with Wall Street estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES data.