Kinder Morgan reports 24.5per cent jump in quarterly profit

Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 24.5per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit from the third on Wednesday as demand for transporting natural gas picked up after a coronavirus-induced slump hurt volumes earlier in 2020.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of U.S. energy exporter and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 27, 2020. Picture taken September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

REUTERS: Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 24.5per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit from the third on Wednesday as demand for transporting natural gas picked up after a coronavirus-induced slump hurt volumes earlier in 2020.

Adjusted profit rose to US$604 million, or 27 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from US$485 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

