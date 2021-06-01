KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy Cloudera - WSJ

Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc and take the software company private, the WSJ reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The terms of the deal couldn't be learned, the report https://on.wsj.com/2SLfw89 said, adding that the company has a market value of nearly US$4 billion.

(Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Source: Reuters

