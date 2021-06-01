KKR, CD&R nearing deal to buy out Cloudera - reports

Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are nearing a deal to buy Cloudera Inc and take the software company private, the WSJ reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS -Private-equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) are nearing a deal to take Cloudera Inc private at a valuation of US$4.7 billion, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3vDLa5Z on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The private-equity giants are likely to finalise a deal on Tuesday to acquire the software firm at US$16 a share, or about a 24per cent premium to its previous close, according to the report.

Cloudera - which has activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder - has explored a sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, the report said.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported https://on.wsj.com/3uFoaSC about the deal talks.

KKR and Cloudera did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

