KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice take data analytics firm Cloudera private in US$5.3 billion deal
Private equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc private in a deal valued at about US$5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.
REUTERS: Private equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc private in a deal valued at about US$5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)