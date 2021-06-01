KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice take data analytics firm Cloudera private in US$5.3 billion deal

Business

KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice take data analytics firm Cloudera private in US$5.3 billion deal

Private equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc private in a deal valued at about US$5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR &amp; Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Private equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc private in a deal valued at about US$5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark