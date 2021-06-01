KKR, Clayton Dubilier & Rice take data analytics firm Cloudera private in US$5.3 billion deal

Private equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc private in a deal valued at about US$5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Private equity firms KKR & Co and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc private in a deal valued at about US$5.3 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Advertisement