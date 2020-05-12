KKR builds 5.2per cent stake in ProSieben, says company undervalued

KKR builds 5.2per cent stake in ProSieben, says company undervalued

Private equity investor KKR said on Monday it had acquired a stake of 5.2per cent in German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media , returning as an investor in the company it had backed from 2006 to 2014.

Trading information for KKR &amp; Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO - Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

"We have decided to reinvest into ProSiebenSat.1 based on our belief that markets are currently undervaluing the company," a KKR spokesman told Reuters. "We view this as a financial investment."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Source: Reuters

