KKR offers 63 euros per share to buy out Axel Springer minorities

FRANKFURT: Funds controlled by U.S. private equity investor KKR on Wednesday offered 63 euros a share to buy out minority shareholders in Axel Springer in a deal agreed with the German publisher's main shareholders.

The takeover offer will be subject to reaching a minimum acceptance threshold of 20per cent of Springer's share capital, the bid vehicle acting on behalf of KKR said in a statement.

