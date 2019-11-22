KKR reaches halfway in US$3 billion Asia infrastructure fundraising: source

Global private equity group KKR & Co has raised US$1.5 billion for its first Asia-focused infrastructure fund, roughly half the total targeted, one person with direct knowledge said. KKR began to target Asia's infrastructure sector with a series of hires beginning about a year ago and launched its fundraising in 2019.

The source declined to be named because the information was not public. KKR declined to comment.

The fundraising comes as private equity firms globally shift from focusing purely on buyouts towards becoming all-round investment houses with a series of alternative assets, such as infrastructure, real estate, hedge funds and credit.

KKR has about a dozen people in the region focused on infrastructure, according to the person. It made its first investment in the sector with a US$400 million deal taking control of India Grid Trust (IndiGrid).

Separately, the firm has begun raising its fourth Asian private equity fund, aiming to raise US$15 billion, Reuters reported this month.

The firm has also been raising a real estate fund for Asia,targeting US$1.5 billion, Reuters reported in March.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Edmund Blair)