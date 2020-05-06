KKR's first-quarter profit rises 11per cent on stronger asset sales

Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc reported an 11per cent jump in after-tax distributable earnings in the first quarter on Wednesday, driven by growth in asset sales and management fees ahead of the coronavirus-linked market turmoil.

NEW YORK: Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc reported an 11per cent jump in after-tax distributable earnings in the first quarter on Wednesday, driven by growth in asset sales and management fees ahead of the coronavirus-linked market turmoil.

After-tax distributable earnings rose to US$355.3 million in the quarter through March, from US$314.1 million a year earlier, KKR said. This translated to after-tax distributable earnings of 42 cents per share, which met the average analyst forecast, according to data from Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Private equity firms such as KKR were forced to mark down the value of many of their funds following a sharp decline in global markets in February and March amid the economic fallout of the pandemic, which shut down large swaths of the economy.

The value of its private equity portfolio depreciated by 12per cent in the quarter, while its alternative credit and leveraged credit funds fell by 16per cent and 13per cent respectively.

However, KKR said the value of its global infrastructure funds rose 18per cent. During the quarter, KKR sold its German fiber-optic network company Deutsche Glasfaser to private equity firm EQT and Canadian pension fund OMERS for a reported 2.8 billion euros (US$3.03 billion).

KKR's peers have also reported declines in the values of their funds in the first quarter. Last week, Apollo Global Management Inc said its private equity portfolio depreciated by 21.6per cent in the first quarter, while its credit funds declined 9per cent in aggregate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In April, Blackstone Group Inc reported a 21.6per cent slump in its private equity portfolio, while opportunistic and core real estate funds fell by 8.8per cent and 3.9per cent, respectively. Carlyle Group Inc said its private equity funds fell by 8per cent in the quarter, while credit funds fell by 21per cent.

KKR reported a net loss of US$1.3 billion under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the quarter, compared with a net income of US$701 million a year earlier. This takes into account the mark-to-market valuations of its funds, even if paper losses have not been realized.

At the end of March, KKR had US$207.1 billion in assets under management, down from US$218.4 billion three months earlier.

KKR declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.135 per share.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)