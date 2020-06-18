KKR to buy Dutch vacation park operator Roompot

KKR to buy Dutch vacation park operator Roompot

U.S. private equity firm KKR said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy Dutch vacation parks firm Roompot for an undisclosed sum.

Trading information for KKR &amp; Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Roompot is the second-largest operator of vacation parks in Europe, operating its own 33 parks in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, while providing services to more than 100 other operators across Europe.

It was bought by French private equity firm PAI Partners in 2016.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

