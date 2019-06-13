KKR to sell Korea-based KCFT to SK Group affiliate for US$1 billion

U.S. private equity investor KKR & Co Inc said on Wednesday it is selling Korea-based KCF Technologies (KCFT) to SKC, an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, for 1.19 trillion won (US$1 billion).

REUTERS: U.S. private equity investor KKR & Co Inc said on Wednesday it is selling Korea-based KCF Technologies (KCFT) to SKC, an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, for 1.19 trillion won (US$1 billion).

KKR bought KCFT, which makes copper foils and flexible copper clad laminates used in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicle applications, from its Asian Fund III in 2017.

