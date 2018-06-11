KKR to take Envision private in US$5.57 billion

KKR & Co said on Monday it will take U.S. physician services provider Envision Healthcare Corp private in a deal valued at US$5.57 billion, its second major acquisition in less than two weeks.

KKR's offer of US$46 per share represents a premium of 5.4 percent to Envision's last close on Friday.

Including debt, the deal is valued at US$9.9 billion.

KKR said on May 29 it would buy business software company BMC Software in a deal that sources said was valued at US$8.5 billion, including debt.

Other private equity firms competing for Envision included a consortium of Carlyle Group LP and TPG Global, sources told Reuters in May.

Reuters reported the deal on Sunday, citing a source. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Envision was advised by J.P. Morgan, Evercore and Guggenheim Securities.

Debt financing for the transaction will be provided by Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, UBS, RBC , HSBC, Mizuho, and KKR Capital Markets.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)