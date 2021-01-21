KLM to cut 1,000 more jobs, protests against mandatory COVID-19 testing

AMSTERDAM: KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France, on Thursday (Jan 21) said it would cut an additional 1,000 jobs in 2021 and voiced its opposition to government plans for all passengers to require a COVID-19 test before flying to the Netherlands.

The airline said the new cuts come on top of 5,000 job losses in 2020. Separately, a coalition of Dutch airlines including KLM issued a statement saying they opposed a requirement for all inbound passengers to take a "fast" COVID-19 test within four hours of boarding a plane bound for the country.

"The Netherlands would be the only country in the world to adopt such far-reaching measures," the companies said in a statement.

