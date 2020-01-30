KLM says it will scrap some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM , will scrap some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak in the North Asian country, it said late on Wednesday.

Starting on Friday, direct flights to the cities of Chengdu and Hangzhou will be suspended, while the number flights to Shanghai will be reduced from 11 to 7 per week.

Service to Beijing has not been affected, KLM said in a statement. The measures will run until at least Feb. 29.

Other international airlines including Lufthansa and British Airways announced earlier Wednesday that they were temporarily scrapping all flights to China.

