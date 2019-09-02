KLM to scrap 10 flights over ground staff strike

THE HAGUE: Dutch national carrier KLM will scrap 10 European flights on Monday (Sep 2) due to a two-hour strike by ground staff demanding higher wages, an airline spokeswoman said Sunday.

The move, which will see ground staff down tools between 8.00am and 10.00am (0600 GMT to 0800 GMT), comes after the airline and Dutch union federation FNV failed to reach an agreement.

"KLM have preventively decided to annul 10 European flights because of the strike," Manel Vrijenhoek said.

"We are still looking at which flights at this stage," she told AFP.

Air France, Delta and other SkyTeam airlines as well as no-frills carrier Transavia are also set to be affected by the strike, KLM spokeswoman Vrijenhoek confirmed.

The FNV said on Saturday it was demanding a four per cent increase for some 15,000 members of ground staff, with KLM's latest offer stalling at two per cent.

"It's no good. Therefore we are calling a work stoppage," FNV campaign leader Joost van Doesburg said.

"If KLM retains its position after the strike, new labour actions cannot be excluded," he said in a statement.

A strike by public transport workers in May forced dozens of flights to be cancelled at Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest air travel hubs.

More than 41 million passengers passed through Schiphol in the first six months of the year, according to the latest airport figures.

