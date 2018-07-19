Kobe Steel says it has been indicted over data tampering scandal

Kobe Steel Ltd said on Thursday it has been indicted by prosecutors over a data tampering scandal that shook the company last year.

The company has been charged by Tokyo prosecutors for allegedly violating Japan's Unfair Competition Prevention Act, it said in an emailed statement.

