Kohl's cuts 15per cent of corporate workforce

Kohl's Corp said on Tuesday it has cut about 15per cent of its corporate jobs as the department store operator looks to save cash at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic hammers its business.

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside a Kohl's store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The company said the job cuts will likely save it about US$65 million in annual expenses. (https://bit.ly/33w8Fkz)

