Kohl's cuts 15per cent of corporate workforce
Kohl's Corp said on Tuesday it has cut about 15per cent of its corporate jobs as the department store operator looks to save cash at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic hammers its business.
The company said the job cuts will likely save it about US$65 million in annual expenses. (https://bit.ly/33w8Fkz)
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)