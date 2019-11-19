Kohl's cuts full-year profit forecast; shares fall

Department store operator Kohl's Corp cut its annual profit expectations on Tuesday ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season, and missed same-store sales estimates for the third quarter, sending its shares down nearly 10per cent.

REUTERS: Department store operator Kohl's Corp cut its annual profit expectations on Tuesday ahead of the all-important holiday shopping season, and missed same-store sales estimates for the third quarter, sending its shares down nearly 10per cent.

Kohl's said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between US$4.75 and US$4.95 per share, compared to its previous forecast of US$5.15 to US$5.45.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales from stores open for at least a year rose 0.4per cent in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, while analysts on average had expected same-store sales to increase 0.76per cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)