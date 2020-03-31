Kohl's extends store closure, draws down US$1 billion credit facility amid coronavirus outbreak
Kohl's Corp said on Monday it would extend the duration of store closure, and fully draw down on its US$1 billion revolving credit facility to control damages from the coronavirus pandemic.
The department store operator also said it would cut spending by about US$500 million, and that Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass would not take a salary as it manages through the crisis.
