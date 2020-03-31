Kohl's extends store closure, draws down US$1 billion credit facility amid coronavirus outbreak

Business

Kohl's Corp said on Monday it would extend the duration of store closure, and fully draw down on its US$1 billion revolving credit facility to control damages from the coronavirus pandemic.

The sign outside a Kohl&apos;s store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado
FILE PHOTO: The sign outside a Kohl's store is seen in Broomfield, Colorado February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The department store operator also said it would cut spending by about US$500 million, and that Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass would not take a salary as it manages through the crisis.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

