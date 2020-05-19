Kohl's losses surge on coronavirus closures

Kohl's Corp reported a nearly 44per cent slump in quarterly net sales on Tuesday, as the department store chain's stores remained shut for most of the first quarter due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

REUTERS: Kohl's Corp reported a bigger-than-expected loss on Tuesday, as the department store chain's stores remained shut for most of the first quarter due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The company had earlier withdrawn its full-year forecast, suspended share buyback plan and borrowed money to combat the pandemic's impact. The company said it ended the quarter with US$2 billion in cash at hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The results come at a time peers when J.Crew, Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney have filed for bankruptcy protection due to huge losses.

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based Kohl's was forced to close all its stores in the United States to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The company is now reopening some stores across the country, while online operations remain open.

Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass said the company has reopened about 50per cent of its U.S. stores.

Kohl's said net sales fell to US$2.16 billion from US$3.82 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the quarter ended May 2, the company reported net loss of US$541 million, or US$3.50 per share, compared with a profit of US$62 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, it lost US$3.20 per share, missing Wall Street estimates of a US$1.80 loss, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)