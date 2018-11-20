Kohl's tops same-store sales estimates, raises forecast

Department store operator Kohl's Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, benefiting from its revamped stores and merchandise as well as its partnerships with Amazon.com and Under Armour .

REUTERS: Department store operator Kohl's Corp raised its full-year profit forecast and posted better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as it moved trendier fashion to stores quicker and bolstered its online business.

The company now expects full-year earnings forecast of US$5.16 - US$5.36 per share, compared with from its prior forecast of US$4.96 - US$5.36.

Net income rose to US$161 million, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from US$117 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to US$4.63 billion from US$4.57 billion a year earlier.

Sales at stores open at least 12 months rose 2.5 percent, compared with the 1.74 percent rise expected by analysts, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Kohl's earned 98 cents per share, beating analysts' estimate of 96 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Jaslein Mahil and Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)