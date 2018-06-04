KPMG to layoff 400 employees in South Africa after graft scandal

Global auditor KPMG said on Monday it will layoff 400 people as it closes offices in South Africa following a corruption scandal that resulted in the firm losing several major clients.

FILE PHOTO: The offices of auditors KMPG are seen in Cape Town, South Africa, September 19, 2017. Picture taken September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

“These hard decisions were necessary to put the firm on a more sustainable footing, while ensuring we continue to offer our clients the best service and support," Nhlamulo Dlomu, chief executive of KPMG South Africa, said in a statement.

KPMG has been under close scrutiny since 2017 over work done for a company owned by the Gupta family - who have been accused of using their links to former president Jacob Zuma to influence government decisions.

