Kraft Heinz ask employees to work from home; provide travel restriction

REUTERS: Kraft Heinz Co said on Sunday it has asked office employees to work from home as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Kraft Heinz expects employees to work from home except those who cannot perform their roles remotely, it said in a statement, adding that company will not close its offices.

"Until further notice, all employee air travel, both international and domestic, is restricted unless it is business-critical."

Kraft Heinz's global employee travel restriction to and from China continues to be in effect, it added.

