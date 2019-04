Kraft Heinz Co said on Monday it appointed Anheuser-Busch InBev executive Miguel Patricio as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Bernardo Hees.

REUTERS: Kraft Heinz Co said on Monday it appointed Anheuser-Busch InBev executive Miguel Patricio as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Bernardo Hees.

Patricio will take over from Hees on July 1.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)