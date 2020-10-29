Kraft Heinz third-quarter sales beat estimates

Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, as consumers cooking more at home bought more of its packaged foods and condiments.

REUTERS: Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, as consumers cooking more at home bought more of its packaged foods and condiments.

The company, known for brands from Philadelphia cream cheese to Heinz ketchup, said third-quarter sales grew 6per cent to US$6.44 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$6.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)