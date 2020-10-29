Kraft Heinz third-quarter sales beat estimates

Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue, as consumers cooking more at home bought more of its packaged foods and condiments.

FILE PHOTO: Heinz tomato ketchup is show on display during a preview of a new Walmart Super Center prior to its opening in Compton, California, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

The company, known for brands from Philadelphia cream cheese to Heinz ketchup, said third-quarter sales grew 6per cent to US$6.44 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$6.32 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

