Kraft Heinz writes down several businesses by US$2.9 billion

Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday wrote down the value of several businesses - including its Oscar Mayer deli meat brand and Canadian retail unit - by about US$2.9 billion.

Due to the impairment charges, the company reported a second-quarter loss attributable to common shareholders of US$1.65 billion, or US$1.35 per share.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Jason Neely)