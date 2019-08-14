Kremlin says WTO's existence would be in doubt if US, others left

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the existence of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) would be in serious doubt if major economies such as the United States left it, a prospect raised a day earlier by US President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin made the comment in response to a question about US media reports which said Trump had threatened on Tuesday to pull out of the WTO over what he described as the organisation's unfair treatment of the United States.

"It is obvious that the existence of keystone international economic organisations (like the WTO) would be called into serious question after the exit of the biggest economies on earth," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

