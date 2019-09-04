Kroger asks customers to quit openly carrying guns in stores
U.S. grocer Kroger Co has begun asking customers to stop openly carrying firearms in stores, a change in policy, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Kroger previously had followed local and state laws on the matter, she said.
