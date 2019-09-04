Kroger asks customers to quit openly carrying guns in stores

Business

U.S. grocer Kroger Co has begun asking customers to stop openly carrying firearms in stores, a change in policy, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The Kroger supermarket chain&apos;s headquarters is shown in Cincinnati
FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

Kroger previously had followed local and state laws on the matter, she said.

(Reporting By Melissa Fares; editing by Peter Henderson and Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

