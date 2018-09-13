Kroger's same-store sales miss estimates

Business

Kroger Co missed quarterly same-store sales estimates on Thursday, as disruptions caused by the supermarket chain changing the way it stocks merchandise on shelves kept some customers away from its stores.


Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen at the supermarket company's headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein

Cincinnati-based Kroger said net income rose to US$508 million, or 62 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 18, from US$353 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's same-store sales, excluding fuel, rose 1.6 percent in the quarter. Analysts on average had expected a 1.86 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales rose to US$27.87 billion from US$27.60 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

