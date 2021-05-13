Kuroda says BOJ ready to buy ETFs 'boldly,' drops no hints on when

TOKYO :Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank was ready to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) "boldly" when necessary, but did not offer any hints on whether it would step in to stem the current market rout.

The central bank held off from buying ETFs this month even as Japanese share prices sank on worries over rising global input costs and a tech sell-off on Wall Street.

Kuroda said the BOJ's purchases were not intended to prop up stock prices at a certain level, adding that when to step in was an operational decision based on market moves at the time.

"We don't have any automatic, set rule in buying ETFs, such as doing so when stock prices fall by a certain amount in several days," Kuroda told parliament.

"There's absolutely no change to our stance of buying ETFs boldly when necessary," he added.

As part of efforts to make its massive stimulus sustainable, the BOJ in March ditched a pledge to buy ETFs at a set annual pace and now promises to step in only when necessary.

Since then, it has bought ETFs on three days in March, once in April and not at all so far in May. That is well below its average appearance of six days per month last year.

Markets were waiting to see if the BOJ would step in on Thursday, as the Nikkei fell 2.5per cent to four-month lows.

Kuroda said the BOJ's basic stance was to buy ETFs in huge amounts when market fluctuations are large, based on its findings that doing so was most effective in maximising the effect.

On Japan's economy, Kuroda warned of lingering risks to the outlook as a spike in new COVID-19 variants and a third state of emergency measures weigh on growth.

"Economic activity will remain below pre-pandemic levels for the time being," Kuroda said.

"We'll take into account the effects and cost of our policy, and aim to achieve moderate inflation accompanied by growth in corporate profits, jobs and wages," he said.

Japan's economy likely contracted in the first quarter and analysts expect any rebound to be modest in April-June as new state of emergency curbs to prevent the spread of the virus continue to cool consumption.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko AndoEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)