Kuroda stresses BOJ's readiness to ease more to beat pandemic pain

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank's readiness to ease monetary policy further with a close eye on the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the economy.

"Japan's economy remains in a severe state but is picking up as a trend," Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

