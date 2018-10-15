Kuwait Airways signs agreement to buy eight Airbus A330-800neo planes

Kuwait Airways said on Monday it has signed an agreement with European planemaker Airbus to buy eight A330-800neo airliners following five months of negotiations.

DUBAI: Kuwait Airways said on Monday it has signed an agreement with European planemaker Airbus to buy eight A330-800neo airliners following five months of negotiations.

Kuwait Airways expects the deliveries to take place between March 2019 and the end of 2026, the Gulf carrier said on its Twitter account.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Omar Fahmy, writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi)