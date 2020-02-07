Kuwait seeks information on alleged Airbus bribery case: KUNA

Kuwait's anti-corruption authority (NAZAHA) said on Thursday it was open to receiving any information about alleged bribes paid to secure Airbus plane orders involving Kuwaiti parties, according to the state news agency.

CAIRO: Kuwait's anti-corruption authority (NAZAHA) said on Thursday it was open to receiving any information about alleged bribes paid to secure Airbus plane orders involving Kuwaiti parties, according to the state news agency.

NAZAHA's investigations spokesman, Mohammad Bo-Zober, was quoted as saying the authority had started reaching out to local newspapers and media outlets that had covered the scandal to collect all possible evidence.

Airbus bribed public officials and hid payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption, prosecutors said on Jan. 31 as the European planemaker agreed a record US$4 billion settlement with France, Britain and the United States.

French prosecutors said their corruption probe involved transactions in a number of countries, including Kuwait. .

The NAZAHA spokesman said the authority could summons people to provide statements, and confirmed Kuwait would cooperate with British prosecutors to collect evidence.

