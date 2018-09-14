L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website

Victoria's Secret owner L Brands Inc on Thursday said it would close all 23 of its Henri Bendel stores and the Henri Bendel e-commerce website in January of next year.

The company expects Henri Bendel revenues at about US$85 million for 2018. It did not provide an estimate of the costs associated with closing the Henri Bendel business.

The Henri Bendel stores and the website will remain in operation through January 2019, it said.

