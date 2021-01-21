Ladbrokes owner Entain names Jette Nygaard-Andersen as CEO

Ladbrokes owner Entain named non-executive director Jette Nygaard-Andersen as its top boss on Thursday, making her the first woman to hold such a role in the UK gambling industry.

The move follows the departure of CEO Shay Segev after rejecting MGM Resorts' US$11 billion takeover approach.

Nygaard-Andersen takes on the new role with immediate effect and the outgoing CEO Segev will be available to the company until July 8, before joining global sports streaming platform DAZN, the bookmaker said.

