LafargeHolcim says Schmidheiny to step down from board‍​

Business

LafargeHolcim said on Wednesday that Thomas Schmidheiny, the cement maker's largest shareholder and a driving force behind the merger which created the company, will step down from its board at its 2018 annual general meeting.

FILE PHOTO:The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world&apos;s largest cement maker, is seen in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Schmidheiny, who owns 11.4 percent of the Franco-Swiss company, will remain a shareholder, it said.

Former Lafarge Chairman and Chief Executive Bertrand Collomb will also be standing down, LafargeHolcim said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Source: Reuters

