LafargeHolcim says Schmidheiny to step down from board
LafargeHolcim said on Wednesday that Thomas Schmidheiny, the cement maker's largest shareholder and a driving force behind the merger which created the company, will step down from its board at its 2018 annual general meeting.
Schmidheiny, who owns 11.4 percent of the Franco-Swiss company, will remain a shareholder, it said.
Former Lafarge Chairman and Chief Executive Bertrand Collomb will also be standing down, LafargeHolcim said.
