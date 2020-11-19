Largest crypto investment manager tops US$10 billion in assets

The world's largest digital currency asset manager Grayscale said on Wednesday its assets under management soared to a record US$10.4 billion (£7.8 billion), bolstered by the continued rise in investment inflows as well as the surge in the price of bitcoin.

NEW YORK: The world's largest digital currency asset manager Grayscale said on Wednesday its assets under management soared to a record US$10.4 billion (£7.8 billion), bolstered by the continued rise in investment inflows as well as the surge in the price of bitcoin.

Bitcoin on Wednesday jumped to US$18,483 , the highest level since December 2017. It has appreciated about 160per cent this year and gained 17per cent in the last three days.

The virtual currency is now close to its all-time peak of just under US$20,000 at the height of its retail investor-fueled 2017 bubble.

Grayscale's assets grew 76per cent from US$5.9 billion at the end of the third quarter. Its bitcoin fund hit nearly US$9 billion in assets on Wednesday, up 85per cent from that in the third quarter.

The investment manager recorded its largest ever inflows of more than US$1 billion in the third quarter, according to its quarterly update. Since the beginning of 2020 to the third quarter, investments into Grayscale reached US$2.4 billion, more than double the US$1.2 billion cumulative inflows into its funds from 2013-2019.

"While we're only midway through the fourth quarter, I can certainly share that momentum has continued to carry through to the fourth quarter and probably accelerated a bit to what we have seen in Q3," Michael Sonnenshein, managing director at Grayscale told Reuters in an interview.

The bitcoin fund represents about 80per cent of the assets it manages.

Sonnenshein said the market for bitcoin has matured and he expects a steady climb in its price, noting a much more two-sided trading space with the development of ancillary services such as derivatives and cryptocurrency lending.

"For a lot of investors, bitcoin has a lot of staying power and it has overcome so many challenges and so many instances when it has been called dead," Sonnenshein said.

Its next largest fund - the Grayscale Ethereum Trust - posted assets under management of US$1.2 billion on Wednesday, up more than 50per cent from US$806 million at the end of the third quarter.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)