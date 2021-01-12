Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Adelson dies: statement

Business

Sheldon Adelson, the Las Vegas casino magnate and major donor to Republican politicians including President Donald Trump, has died, his casino said on Tuesday. He was 87.

Sheldon Adelson sits onstage before a speech by U.S. President Trump at the Israeli American Counci
FILE PHOTO: Sheldon Adelson sits onstage before a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Adelson died Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Las Vegas Sands said in a statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

