Las Vegas Sands posts first-quarter loss on coronavirus woes

Casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp reported a loss for the first quarter compared to a year-ago profit, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown kept people away from gaming tables.

Net loss attributable to Las Vegas Sands was US$1 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of US$582 million a year ago.

Net revenue plunged 51.1per cent to US$1.78 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

